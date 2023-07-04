    বাংলা

    Moscow's Vnukovo airport temporarily restricts landings and takeoffs

    Restrictions were in place until 8 am local time while other Moscow airports were functioning normally

    Reuters
    Published : 4 July 2023, 05:27 AM
    Updated : 4 July 2023, 05:27 AM

    Landings and takeoffs at Moscow's Vnukovo airport were restricted on Tuesday morning "for technical reasons beyond the control of the airport," Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency, or Rosaviatsiya, said on the Telegram messaging app.

    Restrictions were in place until 8 am local time, the agency said. It added that a number of flights were diverted to other airports.

    It also said that other Moscow airports were functioning normally.

    It was not immediately known whether the changes were related to a number of drones being intercepted early on Tuesday near Moscow.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Russian drone is seen during a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-136, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Oct 17, 2022.
    Several drones intercepted near Moscow
    Two drones were shot down near the village of Valuevo, 30 km southwest of Kremlin, while another was in the Kaluga region, which borders Moscow
    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends an annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec 23, 2021.
    Majority of Russians support Putin, military action in Ukraine: Kremlin
    ‘The main thing for Russians is achieving the goals before us which were formulated by the president,’ Peskov said
    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via video link from a penal colony during a preliminary hearing at the Moscow City Court in a new criminal case against Navalny on numerous charges, including the creation of an extremist organization, in Moscow, Russia, May 31, 2023.
    After Wagner mutiny, jailed Kremlin critic Navalny asks who is the real extremist?
    Alexey Navalny blamed Putin squarely for the mutiny by the Wagner mercenary force that the president allowed to become powerful
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a reception at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia Mar 21, 2023.
    Wagner mutiny exposes risks for China's Russian ties
    As news of the mutiny broke, several Chinese businessmen began frantically calling factories to halt shipments of goods destined for Russia

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan