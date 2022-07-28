JetBlue, Spirit near takeover deal that could come on Thursday

JetBlue is offering terms similar to what it had proposed earlier, the source said. In June, JetBlue had offered $33.50 per share for Spirit, or roughly $3.7 billion, and a breakup fee of $400 million.

It will also keep its Northeast Alliance (NEA) partnership with American but is expected to announce minor route divestitures to ease antitrust concerns, according to the source.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the potential agreement between JetBlue and Spirit.

Both JetBlue and Spirit did not respond to Reuters requests for comment outside regular business hours.

The source spoke on condition that they are not identified ahead of an official announcement of the agreement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Spirit canceled its sale to Frontier after failing to convince shareholders about its merits.

That development, first reported by Reuters, came after Spirit pushed back a shareholder vote on the Frontier deal four times, hoping it could muster enough support. Spirit had earlier argued that antitrust regulators were unlikely to clear JetBlue's $3.7 billion bid.

The outcome was a setback for Frontier and its chairman Bill Franke, who was instrumental in kicking off talks between the sides last year. Franke's airline-focused buyout firm, Indigo Partners, is a major shareholder in Frontier.

"While we are disappointed that Spirit Airlines shareholders failed to recognize the value and consumer potential inherent in our proposed combination, the Frontier board took a disciplined approach," Franke said in a statement.

JetBlue sees Spirit as an opportunity to expand its domestic footprint at a time when the U.S. airline industry is dogged by labor and aircraft shortages.