Third terminal of Dhaka airport due for soft launch on Oct 7

The third terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka will undergo a soft opening on Oct 7.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) hopes the terminal will be fully open to passengers by the end of the next year.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to attend the soft opening of the third terminal, CAAB Chairman M Mafidur Rahman said at a press briefing at the new terminal on Tuesday.

“The deadline for constructing the terminal was April 2024, but we’ll be able to complete it in October. We hope the terminal will be ready for passengers use by the end of the next year,” he said.