Third terminal of Dhaka airport due for soft launch on Oct 7

The third terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka will undergo a soft opening on Oct 7.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) hopes the terminal will be fully open to passengers by the end of the next year.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to attend the soft opening of the third terminal, CAAB Chairman M Mafidur Rahman said at a press briefing at the new terminal on Tuesday.
“The deadline for constructing the terminal was April 2024, but we’ll be able to complete it in October. We hope the terminal will be ready for passengers use by the end of the next year,” he said.
There will be a test flight on the day of the soft opening, but the CAAB chief said it could not be described as 'operational' or 'up to international standards'.
“Soft opening means the structure is ready and the equipment is installed. But the organisations working there will need training and coordination. Those who will be working with the equipment need calibration,” said the CAAB chairman.
The entire system in terminal three is automated and needs calibration. This calibration time is needed for any new airport, and is called the ‘operations readiness and airport transfer’ process, he explained.
The authorities also said two taxiways were already in use. The terminal apron can be used after the soft opening. The old terminal apron could house 29 airplanes. The third terminal apron will allow parking ten more planes.
As many as 120 to 130 flights of 30 airlines are operated every day out of Dhaka's Shahjalal airport. Around 21,000 passengers use the airport per day. The number of passengers goes up during the Hajj pilgrimage and other special occasions.
The two existing terminals of the airport are not enough to cater to the large number of passengers, which prompted authorities to build a new terminal.
The project, costing Tk 214 billion, began on Dec 28, 2019. State Minister for Civil Aviation Mahbub Ali visited the site in February and announced the third terminal will be launched in October this year.
“We have already completed 82 percent of the work. Our target was to complete 90 percent of the work before the soft opening. We hope to do it as planned,” the CAAB chairman said.
Construction continued during the pandemic, he said, adding that around 12,000 workers are working every day. The Ukraine war, however, slowed economic activities and hence impacted the construction of the terminal, he said.
Mafidur Rahman said they saved Tk 7 billion on the project and are using it to construct some more boarding bridges in addition to the 12 already made under the project.
The new terminal could provide service to 8 million passengers per year, he said, adding that it could cater to 24 million passengers in a year once it became fully operational.