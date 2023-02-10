US 5G airplane upgrade rules may cost industry $637 million: IATA

Proposed US requirements to retrofit airplane altimeters to ensure they are not susceptible to 5G wireless interference may cost the industry at least $637 million, the world's biggest airline trade body said on Thursday.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents more than 100 carriers that fly to the United States, said in comments filed with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that the costs would be far higher than the $26 million estimated by the agency.

The group warned last week many airlines are at risk of not meeting the deadlines. It said on Thursday: "One can expect flight disruptions post the March and July deadlines unless the FAA and the US government take a different approach to this interference issue."

The FAA proposed in January requiring passenger and cargo aircraft in the United States have 5G C-Band-tolerant radio altimeters or approved filters by early 2024. The agency said on Thursday it will evaluate all comments.

Concerns that 5G service could interfere with airplane altimeters, which give data on a plane's height above the ground and are crucial for bad-weather landing, led to disruptions at some US airports last year involving international carriers.

Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc in June voluntarily agreed to delay some C-Band 5G use until July 2023 as air carriers work to retrofit airplanes to ensure they will not face interference.

IATA said the costs are higher per plane than FAA estimated and said it should include the costs of 6,000 planes already retrofitted and non-US registered planes that will be impacted.