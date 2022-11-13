    বাংলা

    Two aircraft collide and crash at World War Two airshow in Texas

    Video clips showed the incident, but it was unclear if anyone was killed or injured

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Nov 2022, 05:57 AM
    Updated : 13 Nov 2022, 05:57 AM

    Two vintage military planes collided in midair on Saturday at a World War Two commemorative airshow in Dallas, federal officials said, crashing to the ground before exploding into flames.

    It was not immediately clear how many people were injured or killed.

    The incident early on Saturday afternoon involved a World War Two-era Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra fighter that were flying at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

    Emergency crews rushed to the site of the crash, airport officials said on Twitter, but it was unclear how many people were aboard the two aircraft, the FAA said.

    Hank Coates, the president and CEO of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF), a group dedicated to the preservation of World War Two combat aircraft, told a news conference the B-17 normally has a crew of four to five people.

    The P-63 is manned by a single pilot, Coates added, but would not say how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash, their name or their condition.

    Video clips posted on social media captured the incident as it unfolded, showing the two aircraft colliding and crashing on the ground, engulfed by flames. Scenes from live aerial video showed debris from the aircrafts scattered on a patch of browned grass at the site of the collision.

    Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) launched investigations, with the latter taking the lead and providing updates, officials said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer unveils its new E190-E2 in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, February 25, 2016.
    China certifies Embraer jet that could take on homegrown model
    China had been slow to certify the latest generation of Western jets and turboprops that compete against domestic-made equivalents
    A Wisk autonomous Air taxi on display at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 20, 2022.
    Boeing urges air taxi safety standards to be strict
    Regulators are coming up with design and operational requirements for air taxis, which can take off and land vertically to ferry travellers to airports or on short trips between cities
    Business travellers enter the airport hotel at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado, US November 3, 2017. REUTERS
    Airlines reboot as COVID sparks a revolution in business trips
    Most popular airline routes have changed since 2019 while higher airline ticket prices offset the fall in trips
    Police suspect involvement of Biman high-ups in recruitment question leak
    Biman high-ups involved in recruitment question leak: DB
    The recruitment exam scheduled for Friday was suspended after police arrested five low-level Biman employees over the leak

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher