Mid-air blowout puts Boeing back in the hot seat

QUALITY ISSUES

Although it is too early to identify the cause of the blowout, experts said the investigation could rekindle a debate over recent quality problems if the a production issue was the root cause of the MAX 9 panel dislodging itself.

"How many production deficiencies and quality escapes do you need before you really start to consider how to wrap your hands around the whole process and cure all of it?" said Guzzetti. Although Boeing's 737 manufacturing line has evolved, it was never intended to produce 750 aircraft a year, said Michel Merluzeau of AIR Strategic Advisory.

Boeing has introduced robotic systems into 737 manufacturing but is targeting bolder digital reforms in future programs as part of a growing battle over production strategy with Airbus, while still tackling supply chain and labor issues.

Past initiatives that put pressure on suppliers to cut costs, as well as a disconnect between top executives and engineering and manufacturing corps, have added to Boeing's difficulties, said Richard Aboulafia of AeroDynamic Advisories, a longstanding critic. Recent 737 production setbacks include loose or missing hardware on the rudder system of two MAX jets, improperly drilled holes made by Spirit, and the incorrect attachment of brackets joining the MAX's aft fuselage to its tail.

In February, Boeing was forced to pause 787 Dreamliner deliveries after a data analysis error was found -- a problem Boeing said was unrelated to previous issues that stopped deliveries between 2021 and 2022.

Boeing insists its patience is paying off.

"Our production system is poised for steady and efficient increases, but we won't push the system too fast and will ensure the supply base is in lockstep with us," CEO Dave Calhoun said in October.