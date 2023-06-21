Record plane orders raise the stakes in India's aviation boom

LEASING CONCERNS

But while the opportunity in India is big, so are the risks, says Ameya Joshi, an independent aviation analyst.

The recent failure of Go First, the third Indian airline to go under in 11 years, has exposed a gap in local regulations over the protection of rights of foreign leasing firms that finance many large plane deals. Indian budget carrier SpiceJet is also facing the ire of lessors over unpaid dues.

Leasing companies warn that restrictions on repossessing their assets in case of defaults will drive up costs for all Indian airlines - even for IndiGo and Air India.

"There needs to be a huge regulatory revamp to protect lessors' interests. It will eventually help Indian airlines by lowering risk and moderating lease rental costs," said Joshi.

India is a critical market for lessors. Sale-and-leaseback deals - where airlines sell planes to lessors to free up capital and then rent them back - accounted for 75% of plane deliveries in India from 2018 to 2022, compared with a global average of 35%, data from aviation analytics firm Cirium shows.

This is causing concerns among some leasing companies that fear being too exposed to a market fraught with risks.

Some analysts also say that the airlines could be over-ordering jets in pursuit of the same passengers.

The bullish outlooks from IndiGo and Air India, which together control about 80% of the domestic market, suggest both are starting to benefit from their scale compared to rivals.

Joshi expects annual passenger growth in India to taper to 6%-10% going forward, coming off highs of 20% seen in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic. But he thinks the market will stabilise as weaker airlines will fall by the wayside.

"India is moving towards becoming a stable market where growth will not be as high but airlines will be profitable and connectivity will be better despite higher fares," he said.