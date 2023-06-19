Behind aviation recovery, suppliers struggle to keep up

"There are a lot of smaller and medium sized companies for whom COVID was a real challenge," added Mike Madsen, CEO of supplier Honeywell Aerospace. "Helping them get back to, and now above, 2019 production levels is where all the focus is."

Labour shortages are hurting the whole ecosystem from new assembly to repair shops as demand rebounds for travel and planes.

"Every day we get a call from somebody in aerospace asking for help in fixing their supply chain," said Eric Bernardini, a managing director at U.S. consultancy AlixPartners.

Among the items recently flagged as a concern are weather radar and emergency locator transmitters (ELT) for both Airbus AIR.PA and Boeing BA.N narrowbody jets, two industry sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

A spokesperson for manufacturer Honeywell said "we are not aware of any delayed aircraft deliveries related to either of these product lines".

Airbus and Boeing declined specific comment. Airbus said it was monitoring supplies closely. Boeing said it was working with suppliers to address industry-wide challenges.

REMAKING THE CHAIN

Speaking separately, Madsen said Honeywell saw an overall improvement in the "electrical part of the supply base," as less demand for consumer products frees up more capacity.

Large suppliers are looking at bringing some work in-house.

"We're looking at it more broadly than we ever have in probably the last 20 years," Madsen said.

Consolidation could also play a role. When Connecticut-based Whitcraft Group and Paradigm Precision merged to form Pursuit Aerospace in February, they only made a single part in common.

Whitcraft had no facilities to make castings but was able to shift work to a Paradigm casting facility in Tunisia. Paradigm, in turn, was able to shift forging work to Whitcraft.

"We're able to move some of the buy we had with outside parties into ourselves," said Pursuit Aerospace CEO Doug Folsom.

Airbus' Faury, who also heads France’s Gifas aerospace industry association, said there had been almost 80 M&A moves in France alone since 2020 to support the very smallest companies.

M1 Composites Technology, which manufactures and repairs parts like radar enclosures, more than doubled the size of its Montreal-based factory during the pandemic but still struggles with parts procurement.

"The supply chain can't just get back to 2019, it has to be better than 2019,” M1 president Lorenzo Marandola said.