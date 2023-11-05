    বাংলা

    GM cancels 1,245 layoffs at factories in Brazil

    The announcement was made a day after a Brazilian labour court rejected the US automaker's request for an injunction to maintain the layoffs

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Nov 2023, 01:19 AM
    Updated : 5 Nov 2023, 01:19 AM

    General Motors will cancel 1,245 layoffs at its factories in Sao Jose dos Campos, Sao Caetano do Sul and Mogi das Cruzes in the state of Sao Paulo, the union representing metalworkers said on Saturday.

    Saving the jobs was a "historic victory" following a 13-day strike, the Sindmetal union said in a statement, adding that GM representatives will meet union leaders on Monday to confirm the decision.

