India's Ola Electric slashes sales targets ahead of planned IPO

India's Ola Electric has slashed its sales goals for 2023-2025 by more than half and delayed its target of achieving profits by a year, after reduced government incentives pushed up e-scooter prices, according to a document and two sources with direct knowledge of the company's finances.

The scaling back of Ola's targets comes ahead of its $700 million stock market debut plan, even though the SoftBank-backed company, which likens itself to Tesla in the West, continues to lead the small yet fast growing e-scooter market.

In a surprise move in May, India's government cut cash incentives available for e-scooter buyers without giving an explanation. Ola's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal at the time said the reduced incentive would be a "short-term blip" for sales, and the company said the move would "have no impact on volumes".

A document seen by Reuters with Ola's latest financial projections shows it now expects to record 300,000 e-scooter sales in the ongoing fiscal year to March 2024, two-thirds lower than the earlier goal of 882,000 which Reuters reported in July.

The revenue target for the ongoing fiscal year period is now $591 million, versus the earlier goal of $1.55 billion - a cut of about 60%, according to the internal document.