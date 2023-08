EV maker Lucid slashes prices of Air sedan as part of offer amid heating competition

Electric vehicle maker Lucid cut prices of its Air luxury sedans by as much as $12,400 as part of an offer, it said on Saturday, amid rising competition in the US EV industry and a price war sparked by Tesla.

Lucid reduced the price of the Air Pure by $5,000 to $82,400 from $87,400, and cut prices of the more powerful Touring and Grand Touring versions by $12,400 to $95,000 and $125,600, adding that the offer would be valid as long as supplies last.

A spokesperson for Lucid said the company was unable to provide details on how much stock will be part of this offer.

Tesla's Model S and its performance version Model S Plaid - direct competitors with the Air - are priced at $88,490 and $108,490 down from $104,990 and $135,990 at the beginning of the year.

Over a year ago, Lucid, which is majority owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, and its peers had to raise prices of its cars as rising raw material prices and nagging supply chain bottlenecks sparked by COVID-19 hit the automotive industry hard.