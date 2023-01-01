    বাংলা

    Zenseact becomes fully owned subsidiary of Volvo Cars

    Volvo Cars acquired 13.5% of shares in Zenseact from ECARX, which made the AD software company a fully owned subsidiary of the Swedish automaker

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Jan 2023, 02:14 AM
    Updated : 1 Jan 2023, 02:14 AM

    Sweden-based Volvo Car AB said on Saturday it had taken 100% ownership of its autonomous driving (AD) software development subsidiary Zenseact.

    Volvo Cars acquired 13.5% of shares in Zenseact from ECARX, which made the AD software company a fully owned subsidiary of the Swedish automaker. Zenseact will continue to remain and operate as a standalone company, Volvo Cars said.

    Despite Volvo Cars taking ECARX's shares in the software company, the ongoing collaboration discussions between Zenseact and ECARX will continue as planned, Volvo Cars said.

    Zenseact received a strategic investment in 2021 from ECARX where it asked for 15% shareholding in the software company.

    Zenseact had struck a deal with Luminar Technologies in 2021 to offer a combination hardware-software system to other automakers.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Tesla Model 3 is seen in a showroom in Los Angeles, California US Jan 12, 2018.
    Tesla doubles discounts on mainstay vehicles
    The automaker is offering $7,500 discounts on Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles (EV) delivered in the United States
    A Toyota Logo is seen at a Toyota dealership in Zaventem, Belgium, Nov 25, 2022.
    Toyota launches second hybrid vehicle in India
    Green investors have criticised the world's largest carmaker by sales for slowness in moving its product line-up to all-electric, battery-electric vehicles (BEVs)
    A Tesla Model 3 vehicle drives on autopilot along the 405 highway in Westminster, California, US, March 16, 2022.
    Tesla faces US criminal probe
    The US Department of Justice launched the previously undisclosed probe last year following more than a dozen crashes, some of them fatal
    The logo of Kia Corp is seen on its electric vehicle EV6 during a photo opportunity in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 1, 2021.
    Kia recalling older US Sportage vehicle for fire risks
    The company will recall 71,000 2008-2009 model-year Sportage vehicles and is advising owners to park outside until repairs are completed

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher