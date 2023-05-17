Elon Musk warns of tough economy, says Tesla not immune

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday warned that the electric-vehicle maker was not immune to the global economy, which he said will be difficult for the next 12 months.

At the company's annual shareholder meeting in Austin, Texas, Musk said the Model Y SUV was on track to be the top-selling car globally in 2023, and reaffirmed that Tesla would start to deliver its long-delayed Cybertruck pickup this year.

In a sign of tough times even for Tesla, the market leader in electric cars, Musk said the company would try to advertise its vehicles, something it has not done before. "We'll try out a little advertising and see how it goes," he said.

"Tesla is not immune to the global economic environment. I expect things to be just at a macro economic level difficult for at least the next 12 months," said the billionaire, dressed casually in a black T-shirt and trousers.