Tesla rolls out customer referral incentive globally as EV price war heats up

Electric-vehicle maker Tesla rolled out a new programme globally allowing buyers to get extra incentives through referrals from existing customers, a strategy long used by traditional automakers to boost sales.

The incentive, which Tesla dubbed as "Refer and Earn" on its websites, is equivalent to $500 in cashback for buyers in the US who purchase the Model 3 or Model Y. The US incentives also include three months of its Full Self-Driving feature.

The program was rolled out in Tesla's largest markets, including the United States, China, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong and Singapore, according to the company's regional websites on Friday.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the rebates.

Legacy automakers have historically used employee and loyalty discounts to lower the sticker price of cars.

Tesla, which had previously stopped the referral program as it was too expensive, up to now has focused on real-time adjustments to prices posted on its websites. It revived the referral program recently to boost sales, analysts said.

The EV sales market globally has become more competitive, forcing automakers to cut prices or boost incentives in several markets.