Hyundai supplier accused of child labour violations by US authorities

The US Department of Labor on Monday accused a Korean-owned auto parts maker and supplier of Hyundai Motor Co of violating federal child labour laws at an Alabama factory, federal court filings reviewed by Reuters show.

The Department of Labor (DOL) said that SL Alabama LLC, a subsidiary of South Korea's SL Corp, employed underage workers at its Alexander City, Alabama factory, according to filings on Monday with the US District Court for the Middle District of Alabama.

Since last November, SL Alabama "repeatedly violated" labour regulations by "employing oppressive child labour" and "minors under the age of 16," the DOL said in a six-page complaint.