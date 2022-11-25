Toyota launches second hybrid vehicle in India amid green car push

The Innova HyCross, a hybrid version of the popular multi-purpose vehicle that Toyota already sells in India, builds on the success of its hybrid sport-utility vehicle (SUV), Urban Cruiser HyRyder, which went on sale in September.

"With this offering we are confident that the expansion of eco-friendly vehicles will be ensured," Hideki Mizuma, chief engineer at Toyota Innova, said at the car's unveil in Mumbai.

Green investors have criticised the world's largest carmaker by sales for slowness in moving its product line-up to all-electric, battery-electric vehicles (BEVs).

But the company says hybrids make more sense in markets where infrastructure is not ready for BEVs and that it needs to offer a variety of choices.