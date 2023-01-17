Renault, Geely look to bring Aramco into engine venture

Renault SA and China's Geely Automobile Holdings are working to finalise a deal to bring Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco in as an investor and partner to develop and supply gasoline engines and hybrid technologies, three people with knowledge of the talks said.

The Saudi oil producer has been involved in advanced discussions to take a stake of up to 20% in a previously announced but still-unnamed Geely-Renault powertrain technology company that the automakers are working to establish, the three people told Reuters.

According to a document prepared by the companies and viewed by Reuters, the aim is to establish this year a powertrain company with a production capacity of more than 5 million "low-emission and hybrid engines and transmissions" annually.

That investment by Aramco would leave Renault and Geely with 40% each in the joint venture, which would combine a carve-out of the French automaker's existing combustion-engine production with Geely's gasoline and hybrid technology and related assets, the people told Reuters.

Renault and Geely both declined to comment. Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The new joint-venture – codenamed "Horse" by Renault and "Rubik" by Geely – is aiming to develop more-efficient gasoline engines and hybrid systems at a time when the focus of much of the automobile industry has been on the capital-intensive transition to purely electric vehicles, two of the people said.