Roald Dahl's publisher has scrubbed many of his children's classics to be more 'sensitive'. Fans are not happy

The children's books of beloved UK novelist Roald Dahl are being rewritten to remove language deemed offensive by publisher Puffin, a subsidiary of Penguin Books, the Guardian reports.
The original text has undergone hundreds of changes and some passages were added which were not written by Dahl. Descriptions of characters’ physical appearances have been edited too.
The Daily Telegraph reported that the word “fat” has been removed from every new edition of the books, while the word “ugly” has also been purged.
The publisher said “sensitivity readers” were hired to rewrite parts of Dahl’s text to make sure his works “can continue to be enjoyed by all today”, which led to extensive changes across his books.
But the Roald Dahl Story Company said “it’s not unusual to review the language” during a new print run and any changes were “small and carefully considered”, the Guardian reported.
In 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory', Augustus Gloop is now described as “enormous” instead of "fat". In 'The Twits', Mrs Twit is no longer “ugly and beastly” but just “beastly”.
In 'The Witches', a paragraph explaining that witches are bald beneath their wigs ends with the new line: “There are plenty of other reasons why women might wear wigs and there is certainly nothing wrong with that.”
In 'James and the Giant Peach', the Centipede sings: “Aunt Sponge was terrifically fat / And tremendously flabby at that,” and, “Aunt Spiker was thin as a wire / And dry as a bone, only drier.”
However, in the newest version, both verses have been removed, and the rhymes that were added in their place are: “Aunt Sponge was a nasty old brute / And deserved to be squashed by the fruit,” and, “Aunt Spiker was much of the same / And deserves half of the blame”, The Guardian reports.
References to “female” characters have been discarded. Miss Trunchbull in Matilda, once a “most formidable female”, is now a “most formidable woman”.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’s Oompa Loompas were “small men”, they are now “small people”, which is a gender-neutral term. Similarly, the Cloud-Men in James and the Giant Peach have become Cloud-People.
Fans of the books, notable authors, and proponents of 'free expression in literature' have voiced their displeasure at the changes.
"Roald Dahl was no angel but this is absurd censorship," wrote Indian-born British-American writer Salman Rushdie in a tweet.
In a Twitter thread, Suzanne Nossel of the literary free speech group PEN America described the effort to scrub the books as 'alarming'.
Puffin and the Roald Dahl Story Company made the changes along with Inclusive Minds, which a company spokesperson describes as “a collective for people who are passionate about inclusion and accessibility in children’s literature”, according to the Guardian.
Alexandra Strick, a co-founder of Inclusive Minds, said they “aim to ensure authentic representation, by working closely with the book world and with those who have lived experience of any facet of diversity”.
“The wonderful words of Roald Dahl can transport you to different worlds and introduce you to the most marvellous characters. This book was written many years ago, and so we regularly review the language to ensure that it can continue to be enjoyed by all today,” a notice from the publisher says at the bottom of the copyright page of the latest editions of Dahl’s books.
A spokesperson for the Roald Dahl Story Company said: “Our guiding principle throughout has been to maintain the storylines, characters, and the irreverence and sharp-edged spirit of the original text. Any changes made have been small and carefully considered.”