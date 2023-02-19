Roald Dahl's publisher has scrubbed many of his children's classics to be more 'sensitive'. Fans are not happy

The publisher said “sensitivity readers” were hired to rewrite parts of Dahl’s text to make sure his works “can continue to be enjoyed by all today”, which led to extensive changes across his books.

But the Roald Dahl Story Company said “it’s not unusual to review the language” during a new print run and any changes were “small and carefully considered”, the Guardian reported.



In 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory', Augustus Gloop is now described as “enormous” instead of "fat". In 'The Twits', Mrs Twit is no longer “ugly and beastly” but just “beastly”.