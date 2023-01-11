Prince Harry's book becomes UK's fastest selling non-fiction book

Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" has become the UK's fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, the book's publisher said on Tuesday, having sold 400,000 copies so far across hardback, ebook and audio formats.

"We always knew this book would fly but it is exceeding even our most bullish expectations," Transworld Penguin Random House Managing Director Larry Finlay said in a statement.

"As far as we know, the only books to have sold more in their first day are those starring the other Harry (Potter)."

The publisher said this was based on British sales.