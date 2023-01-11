    বাংলা

    Prince Harry's book becomes UK's fastest selling non-fiction book

    The book has garnered attention around the world due to its disclosures on Harry's accusations about his father King Charles, stepmother Camilla and elder brother Prince William

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Jan 2023, 10:05 AM
    Updated : 11 Jan 2023, 10:05 AM

    Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" has become the UK's fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, the book's publisher said on Tuesday, having sold 400,000 copies so far across hardback, ebook and audio formats.

    "We always knew this book would fly but it is exceeding even our most bullish expectations," Transworld Penguin Random House Managing Director Larry Finlay said in a statement.

    "As far as we know, the only books to have sold more in their first day are those starring the other Harry (Potter)."

    The publisher said this was based on British sales.

    Harry's book, whose Spanish language edition went on sale earlier than planned by mistake, officially went on sale on Tuesday, with eager readers heading to bookshops to get their copy of a book that contains intimate revelations about the British royal family.

    The book has garnered attention around the world due to its disclosures about Harry's accusations about his father King Charles, stepmother Camilla and elder brother Prince William.

    RELATED STORIES
    A person looks at a copy of Britain's Prince Harry's autobiography 'Spare' displayed at Waterstones bookstore, in London, Britain January 10, 2023.
    Prince Harry's memoir breaks UK sales record
    His book has garnered attention around the world with its disclosures about his personal struggles and its accusations about other royals
    Copies of Britain's Prince Harry's autobiography 'Spare' are displayed at Waterstones bookstore, in London, Britain Jan 10, 2023.
    Prince Harry's memoir hits shelves after days of controversy
    There were piles of copies of the book in some London stores and the memoir currently ranks as the best-seller on Amazon's UK, US, Australian, German and Canadian websites
    An AI generated image by DALL-E 2.
    3 things that shook the art world in 2022
    The rise of AI, an upside-down exhibition, and vandalism sparked conversations in the past year
    A photograph of Ukrainian-born Brazilian writer Clarice Lispector.
    Enigmatic, underrated: The works of Clarice Lispector
    Her writing has been described as magnetic and her devotees compared to a cult, but she is still read less widely than she should be

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher