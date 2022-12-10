The dashes and rhymes in Emily Dickinson’s poetry

Nov 8 is the birthday of Emily Dickinson, regarded as one of the most influential and important poets of America’s literary history.

Do you love poetry? If you do, take a quick look at a few lines from a poem by Emily Dickinson:

“I have so much to do—

And yet—Existence—some way back—

Stopped—struck—my ticking—through—"

Sounds like a song, doesn’t it? The alliteration of the /s/ sound in the last line, along with the rhyming of ‘do’ with ‘through’ is satisfying. It is beautiful, but have you read it properly? Many readers won’t. They would ignore the dashes. The dash punctuation mark (—) indicates a pause. The period, or full stop is also a pause, but the difference is a period concludes a sentence, while a dash is only a pause between two words or phrases.

I urge you to read the lines again, this time maintaining the pauses of the dashes. Now, does the rhythm sound like panting to you? Almost as if the speaker is out of breath? But why?