Salman Rushdie releases new novel six months after stabbing attack

Rushdie's upcoming 15th novel will be published by Penguin Random House and takes the form of a translation of a mythical epic originally written in Sanskrit about the Vijayanagara Empire that ruled over much of the southern end of the Indian subcontinent in the 14th century.

Since the attack, Rushdie has struggled to write and has suffered nightmares, he told the New Yorker magazine in an interview published this week. He called the man charged with his attempted murder, Hadi Matar, an idiot in the interview.

"All I've seen is his idiotic interview in the New York Post," said Rushdie, who was born in Bombay, now Mumbai, and raised in a Muslim family. "Which only an idiot would do."

Matar, 25, told the Post in a jailhouse interview shortly after the stabbing that he thought Rushdie had insulted Islam.