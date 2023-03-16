Weather threatens Indian winter crops just before harvesting

Untimely rains and hailstorms could damage India's key winter-sown crops such as wheat, rapeseed and chickpeas just before harvesting begins for plants that have already suffered some heat stress, industry and weather department officials said.

India's weather department has warned key growing states in central, northern, and western regions could receive more rain and hailstorms in the next 10 days. That could curtail production and lift food inflation, which the government and central bank have been trying to contain.

A drop in wheat production could make it difficult for New Delhi to replenish inventories, while lower rapeseed output could force the world's biggest edible oils buyer to increase imports of palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil.