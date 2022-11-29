Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

DOMESTIC POLITICS

One of the attractions of subsidy reform for governments is that it involves repurposing existing funds rather than having to come up with new money at a time when budgets are stretched.

But these subsidies are complex, consisting of various tools such as payments based on agricultural production, minimum price guarantees for goods, and income support for farmers.

The first thing nations must do is assess and understand the full extent of their subsidies and their impacts on nature, said Martina Fleckenstein, head of food policy at WWF International.

"We know where we want to go. The challenge is how does it look at the national level?" she said.

Analysts say a major reason reform can be so difficult is that many powerful interests are beneficiaries of subsidies.

Agricultural subsidies tend to disproportionately favour large farms at the expense of small farmers, according to research by the World Resources Institute (WRI) think tank.

"Most of this is around domestic politics and dealing with strong domestic constituencies," said Andrew Deutz, director of policy and finance at conservation group The Nature Conservancy.

He said the politics around agriculture should be different to fossil fuels, though, because subsidies need to be repurposed to incentivise positive practices instead of being pulled out of the sector completely.

"In the agricultural sector, we can envision a world that's free of harmful subsidies, but we certainly want a world that has food in it," Deutz said.

For example, he said the EU's CAP regime has started to funnel incentives towards things like protecting habitats and landscapes.

A JUST TRANSITION

Whatever new agricultural initiatives are brought in to preserve nature, experts say such changes do not occur overnight - and that those in the agriculture sector will need support to adapt.

"You need to have coping strategies, it's not like silver bullets resolve all the problems," said Helen Ding, a senior economist and subsidies expert at WRI.

Farmers need to be reassured that they can sustain their incomes and support their families while implementing practices which protect nature, she added.

In Costa Rica, for example, she spoke to farmers who were growing organic coffee on a portion of their land alongside conventional production, to insure against fluctuations in yields and the international coffee trade.

In New Zealand, Rolleston said farmers in the 1980s were in favour of the subsidy reforms, but still needed support to adapt their practices.

"For farmers, that was a pretty tough period because it happened very quickly," said Rolleston, a former president of the Federated Farmers advocacy group.

He said the government provided welfare, particularly for those who went out of business - with around 1% of farmers leaving the sector at that time - but emphasised that support from other institutions like banks was also essential.

As countries prepare to discuss harmful subsidies at COP15, Rolleston said high food prices globally could make it easier for farmers to change their practices without losing out.

"The best time to do these reforms is always yesterday, and the second best time is when prices are high enough to be able to manage that transition," he said.