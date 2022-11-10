Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply

"The plants here are very unique. They are the ancestors of many of the cultivated plants used today," he said.

Resilient characteristics can be harnessed to genetically modify farmed crops so they better withstand drought or disease.

Sometimes they don't make it in time and a plant of interest falls victim to a new road before its next bloom.

Tens of thousands of types of seeds are stored in the gene bank. It may be smaller than some collections elsewhere in the world but the gene pool here is unique, coming from an area that was part of the Fertile Crescent region known as the birthplace of crop cultivation.

"This is where agriculture started about 10,000 years ago," said Einav Mayzlish-Gati, director of the gene bank. "Species that were domesticated here are still in the wild adapting along the years to the changes in the environment."

The research has already been paying off. For example, the institute has engineered a variety of wheat with an ultra-short lifecycle. It may not be able to compete today, but it could be a saving grace in a hotter climate with reduced growing seasons.

The World Bank warns that global agriculture is extremely vulnerable to climate change. Negative effects, it said, are already being felt with hotter temperatures, more frequent extreme weather events, and invasive crops and pests.