In Hong Kong, designers try out new assistant: AI fashion maven AiDA

The show put more than 80 outfits from 14 designers in the spotlight, all of which were created with the help of the artificial intelligence software AiDA, short for "AI-based Interactive Design Assistant”. The software was developed by PhD students and academics at the Hong Kong-based AiDLab.

Masked in monochrome blue, wearing outfits that ranged from down jackets to translucent skirts, models strutted past rows of critics and fashion designers.

Attendee Cynthia Tse said it felt like she was witnessing the future of fashion at the show on Dec 19.

"I think the face covering is definitely alien-like, and exciting,” said Tse.

According to AiDLab CEO Calvin Wong, the software was created to serve as a “supporting tool” for designers.

“AiDA is an assistant for fashion designers just to help them, you know, to work together," Wong said. "Designers and AI can work together to come up with the final collection."