Giorgio Armani fashions his own legacy with succession plan

Giorgio Armani sets out plans for business succession

Armani, 89, remains in driving seat of business he built

Ownership set to be split among close group, foundation

Stock listing may not happen for at least five years

Giorgio Armani has always kept a tight grip on the firm he founded, and the Italian fashion king's attention to detail extends to clear rules on how it should be run after his death.

Armani, 89, remains CEO and effectively sole shareholder of the business he set up with his late partner in the 1970s, which had a 2.35 billion euros ($2.5 billion) turnover last year.

With no children to pass it on to, there has been speculation about the long-term future of Armani's empire and whether, in an industry dominated by luxury conglomerates, it will be able to maintain the independence he treasures.