Energy-saving in fashion, Valentino turns off lights early

Italian brand Valentino has decided to switch off the lights in its shops earlier at night to save energy and give a signal of "environmental awareness", following in the footsteps of the French luxury giant LVMH.

Starting from last night, lights in around 95 Valentino's boutiques around the globe were to be turned off nightly at 10 pm, the company said on Friday, adding it estimates a daily decrease in energy consumption of over 800 kWh.