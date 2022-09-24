Dolce & Gabbana team up with Kim Kardashian at Milan Fashion Week

To the backdrop of a giant screen showing a black and white video of Kardashian eating spaghetti, models wore embellished corset dresses, crop tops with high-waisted tight trousers and shimmering or see-through frocks. Skirts were long and slim while jeans were torn or embellished.

Some models wore large chokers reading "KIM" or "LOVE".

The colour palette consisted of mainly black, white, shiny silver, with added touches of leopard print.