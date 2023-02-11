    বাংলা

    Dogs hit the catwalk at New York Fashion Week

    The event brought together designers, models, and rescue animals for a day of fashion and fundraising for animal welfare organisations

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Feb 2023, 09:43 AM
    Updated : 11 Feb 2023, 09:43 AM

    Humankind's best friends stole the show at Elysian Impact's Inaugural CatWalk FurBaby fashion show on Friday during New York Fashion Week.

    The event brought together designers, models, and rescue animals for a day of fashion and fundraising for animal welfare organisations.

    Ten models wearing outfits designed by the likes of Nicole Miller, Victor de Souza, Brook Wilder and others graced the runway with the four-legged companions.

    Dr Christina Rahm, CEO of DRC Ventures, the event's lead sponsor - who has three dogs and a cat - manages various brands including a couture luxury pet and human fashion line.

    "We started thinking... What are we doing for animals? And my husband, Clayton Thomas, his family, we're veterinarians, so we decided we've really got to do something for animals," said Rahm, who created a supplement line and a protective clothing line for animals.

    "I wanted them to look fashionable. So we did a couture line as well," she said backstage ahead of the show.

    RELATED STORIES
    Spanish-born French fashion designer Paco Rabanne seen in his Paris workshop May 18. Rabanne insists that his interpretations of predictions made by the 16th century astrologer Nostradamus, which forsee the destruction of Paris by fire 11 Aug 1999, will come true. Because of this, Rabanne has ordered the closure of his Paris boutiques and workshops on this date. REUTERS
    Fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies
    The Spanish-born designer was best known for his metallic ensembles and space age designs of the 1960s
    Shoppers walk past a Zara clothes store, part of the Spanish group Inditex, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, Dec 13, 2022.
    Zara starts charging for clothing returns in Spain
    Customers now have to pay 1.95 euros ($2.13) if they wish to return pieces from home
    Models present creations at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2023/2024 menswear show in Milan, Italy Jan 13, 2023. REUTERS
    Gucci's challenge: reigniting heat while boosting timeless appeal
    Newly appointed De Sarno is tasked as creative director with reviving the fortunes of the brand that accounted for two-thirds of Kering's profits in 2021
    A Gucci sign is seen outside a shop in Paris, France, Jan 27, 2023.
    Kering appoints De Sarno as Gucci creative director
    He will be tasked with reviving the fortunes of the brand that accounted for two-third of Kering's profits in 2021 but has been losing momentum in recent years

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher