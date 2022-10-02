Veteran designer Yamamoto dazzles with his unconventional style at Paris Fashion Week

Models draped in asymmetrical outerwear, loosely tailored dresses and ruffled detailing showcased Yohji Yamamoto's spring summer collection on Friday in Paris, his latest lineup of poetically unstructured designs.

The 79-year-old Japanese designer's hypnotic voice rang out from the soundtrack as models slowly paraded his signature colour: black.

Fabrics varied from pleats to knots, with draping and cutouts even on flat shoes, while oversized hats added dimension to the monochromatic silhouettes.