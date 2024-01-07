Nine election officials removed for poll irregularities

Nine election officials, including three presiding officers, two assistant presiding officers, and four polling officers, were removed for irregularities during the 12th general election of Bangladesh.
The incidents occurred in Satkhira, Mymensingh, Kurigram, Cumilla, and Tangail, resulting in expulsions and withdrawals.
An assistant presiding officer in Cumilla, one presiding officer, one assistant presiding officer, and one polling officer in Mymensingh, one presiding officer, and two polling officers in Satkhira, and one presiding officer in Kurigram, along with a polling officer in Tangail, faced expulsion.
Assistant Presiding Officer Rehana Begum in Cumilla-4 was removed for ballot-box stuffing.
In Mymensingh, Presiding Officer Elias Uddin, Assistant Presiding Officer Nurul Haque and Polling Officer Abul Kalam Azad were withdrawn for publicly sealing ballot papers in support of the ruling Awami League candidate at a centre in Gafargaon Upazila.
In Satkhira, fake votes led to the withdrawals of Assistant Presiding Officer Nav Kumar Pine, and polling officers Shahaj Uddin, and GM Barakat Hussain.
Presiding Officer Mokhlesur Rahman in Kurigram was recalled for negligence.
In Tangail, a polling agent was removed because of a conflict over an attempted fake vote for the Awami League candidate.