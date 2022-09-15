Taiwan looking for 'appropriate' way to mourn Queen Elizabeth

Taiwan is looking for the most "appropriate" way to express its condolences for the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and is still in the process of understanding plans for her state funeral, the island's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The queen's funeral will take place in London on Monday, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries have already said they will attend.

Britain, like most countries, has no diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, but the two have close unofficial relations.

Taiwan Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Tsui Ching-lin told reporters that they and their representative office in Britain were still in the process of "understanding the plans" for the funeral.