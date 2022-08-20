In a first, British museum signs deal to return 7 stolen relics to India

Scotland’s Glasgow Museums is set to become the first British museum to return stolen artefacts to India after they agreed to repatriate seven such objects of historical importance.
Indian High Commission officials signed the agreement with the Scottish museum authorities at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum on Friday, raising hopes for more such moves to be followed elsewhere, according to the BBC.
Six items set for repatriation were stolen from shrines and temples in the 19th Century. They include 14th Century carvings and 11th Century stone door jams.
The seventh object is a ceremonial sword, called a tulwar, paired with a scabbard. It was stolen from the collection of the Nizam of Hyderabad by his prime minister in 1905.
British general Sir Archibald Hunter bought the artefact from the minister afterwards. All of the artefacts were gifted to Glasgow Museums, the BBC reports.
"These artefacts are an integral part of our civilisational heritage and will now be sent back home, Acting Indian High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh told the BBC.
"We express our appreciation to all the stakeholders who made this possible, especially Glasgow Life and Glasgow City Council," he added.
Duncan Dornan, head of Glasgow Museums, said the museum had previously repatriated stolen artefacts to other source nations.
"The process of repatriation of objects has been going on for a long time in Glasgow. The first return of an object to the source nation was back in 1998, with the return of the ghost shirt to the Lakota nation,” he said.
The museum, without specifying the date for the repatriation of the stolen relics, said that they would be returned later this year.
"The agreement is very significant - this is the first repatriation to India from a UK museum. We haven't had details of how the objects will be used once they return to India," Dornan said.
"But obviously there are of significance and it's an important moment in India as it is in Glasgow, so I'm sure they will be subject to a great deal of public attention,” he added