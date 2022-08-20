In a first, British museum signs deal to return 7 stolen relics to India

Scotland’s Glasgow Museums is set to become the first British museum to return stolen artefacts to India after they agreed to repatriate seven such objects of historical importance.

Indian High Commission officials signed the agreement with the Scottish museum authorities at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum on Friday, raising hopes for more such moves to be followed elsewhere, according to the BBC.

Six items set for repatriation were stolen from shrines and temples in the 19th Century. They include 14th Century carvings and 11th Century stone door jams.

The seventh object is a ceremonial sword, called a tulwar, paired with a scabbard. It was stolen from the collection of the Nizam of Hyderabad by his prime minister in 1905.

British general Sir Archibald Hunter bought the artefact from the minister afterwards. All of the artefacts were gifted to Glasgow Museums, the BBC reports.