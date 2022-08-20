    বাংলা

    In a first, British museum signs deal to return 7 stolen relics to India

    One of the objects was stolen from the collection of the Nizam of Hyderabad by his prime minister, who then sold it to a British general

    Reuters
    Published : 20 August 2022, 09:53 AM
    Updated : 20 August 2022, 09:53 AM

    Scotland’s Glasgow Museums is set to become the first British museum to return stolen artefacts to India after they agreed to repatriate seven such objects of historical importance.

    Indian High Commission officials signed the agreement with the Scottish museum authorities at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum on Friday, raising hopes for more such moves to be followed elsewhere, according to the BBC.

    Six items set for repatriation were stolen from shrines and temples in the 19th Century. They include 14th Century carvings and 11th Century stone door jams.

    The seventh object is a ceremonial sword, called a tulwar, paired with a scabbard. It was stolen from the collection of the Nizam of Hyderabad by his prime minister in 1905.

    British general Sir Archibald Hunter bought the artefact from the minister afterwards. All of the artefacts were gifted to Glasgow Museums, the BBC reports.

    "These artefacts are an integral part of our civilisational heritage and will now be sent back home, Acting Indian High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh told the BBC.

    "We express our appreciation to all the stakeholders who made this possible, especially Glasgow Life and Glasgow City Council," he added.

    Duncan Dornan, head of Glasgow Museums, said the museum had previously repatriated stolen artefacts to other source nations.

    "The process of repatriation of objects has been going on for a long time in Glasgow. The first return of an object to the source nation was back in 1998, with the return of the ghost shirt to the Lakota nation,” he said.

    The museum, without specifying the date for the repatriation of the stolen relics, said that they would be returned later this year.

    "The agreement is very significant - this is the first repatriation to India from a UK museum. We haven't had details of how the objects will be used once they return to India," Dornan said.

    "But obviously there are of significance and it's an important moment in India as it is in Glasgow, so I'm sure they will be subject to a great deal of public attention,” he added

    RELATED STORIES
    Western-backed Asian power line project stalled over Afghanistan turmoil
    Western-backed Asian power line project stalled over Afghanistan turmoil
    The $1.2 billion Western-backed project aims to allow Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to sell excess energy to Pakistan and Afghanistan in the summer months
    China sentences tycoon Xiao Jianhua to 13 years, fines his company $8.1bn
    China sentences tycoon Xiao Jianhua to 13 years
    The court also fines his Tomorrow Holdings conglomerate $8.1 billion, a record in China
    Explosions rock Russian-held areas far from Ukraine war front
    Explosions rock Russian-held areas
    The blasts are an apparent display of Kyiv's rapidly growing ability to wreak havoc on Moscow's logistics far from front lines
    American appeals money laundering conviction in UAE: lawyer
    American appeals money laundering conviction in UAE
    The civil rights attorney Asim Ghafoor paid a fine and was subsequently freed after the Abu Dhabi court upheld an earlier conviction of the same

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher