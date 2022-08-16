    বাংলা

    Father and son linked to murders of Muslims in New Mexico: prosecutors

    Both Muhammad Syed, 51, and his son Shaheen Syed were in the same area of Albuquerque shortly after an Aug 5 murder took place, federal prosecutors say

    Reuters
    Published : 15 August 2022, 08:19 PM
    Updated : 15 August 2022, 08:19 PM

    Police in New Mexico have found evidence that appears to tie a father and son to the killings of Muslim men in New Mexico, federal prosecutors said on Monday.

    Both Muhammad Syed, 51, and his son Shaheen Syed were in the same area of Albuquerque shortly after an Aug 5 murder took place, based on cellphone data, federal prosecutors said in court documents.

    Agents believe Shaheen Syed observed Aug. 5 murder victim Naeem Hussain attending a funeral service that day for two other Muslim men who were murdered, based on FBI analysis of cell tower data.

    Shaheen Syed then followed Hussain to the location where he was gunned down, prosecutors said in documents for a Monday detention hearing.

    "Telephone calls between Muhammad Atif Syed and the defendant would be consistent with quick surveillance calls, both before and after the shooting," federal prosecutors said, citing an FBI analysis of cell tower data.

    The reference to the defendant is Shaheen Syed, who was arrested last week on federal firearms charges for providing a false address.

    An attorney representing Shaheen Syed described the latest allegations as "exceedingly thin and speculative."

    In a court filing, lawyer John Anderson said federal prosecutors provided no evidence as to the size of the "general area" the father and son's phones were both in shortly after the Aug. 5 murder.

    Muhammad Syed was formally charged with killing Aftab Hussein, 41, on July 26 and Muhammed Afzaal Hussain, 27, on Aug 1.

    Police have said they are working with prosecutors on potential charges for the murders of Naeem Hussain, 25, as well as Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, who was shot dead on Nov 7, 2021.

