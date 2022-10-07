Biden says Putin's nuclear threat biggest risk since Cuban Missile Crisis

"We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis," he said.

In the 1962 crisis, the United States under President John Kennedy and Soviet Union under its leader, Nikita Khrushchev, came close to the use of nuclear weapons over the presence of Soviet missiles in Cuba.

"I don't think there's any such thing as the ability to easily (use) a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon," Biden said.

Biden said he and U.S. officials are searching for a diplomatic off-ramp.

"We're trying to figure out what is Putin’s off-ramp...Where does he find a way out? Where does he find himself in a position he does not, not only lose face but lose significant power in Russia," Biden said.

Biden spoke at the New York home of businessman James Murdoch, turning to the son of conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch to try to boost his party's chances in Nov. 8 congressional elections.

The event at Murdoch's home was to benefit the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which is providing support for Democratic candidates for the Senate.