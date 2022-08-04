US, Iran to resume nuclear talks; US expectations 'in check'

Top Iranian and US officials will resume talks in Vienna this week on reviving the 2015 nuclear pact, officials from both countries said on Wednesday, though they played down chances of a breakthrough and placed the onus on each other to compromise.

The ball is in Washington's court to save the pact, Iran's chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani tweeted before heading to Vienna, calling on Washington to "show maturity & act responsibly".

"The onus is on those who breached the deal & have failed to distance from ominous legacy," tweeted Bagheri Kani, referring to the US decision to abandon the pact under which Iran curbed its nuclear program in return for economic sanctions relief.

Speaking at the United Nations, Iran's UN Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi said Tehran had negotiated in good faith to revive the deal and blamed Washington for failing to guarantee Iran would receive pact's economic benefits.

"Achieving this objective has been delayed because the United States is yet to decide to give assurance that Iran will enjoy the promised economic benefits in the agreement," he said.