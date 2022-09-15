Russian forces dig in after retreat, Putin thanks Xi for support

Russian forces in eastern Ukraine are fortifying their defences and it will be hard for Kyiv's troops to repeat the rapid success of their recent lightning counter offensive, a senior regional Ukrainian official warned on Thursday.

The sobering assessment was issued as Russian President Vladimir Putin told Xi Jinping, his Chinese counterpart, in a rare face-to-face meeting, that he understood that Xi had questions and concerns about the situation in Ukraine but welcomed China's "balanced position".

Thousands of miles to the west, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, was holding talks in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelensky about helping Ukraine move closer to joining the European Union.

Putin's meeting with Xi, in Uzbekistan, was their first since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The Russian leader has yet to publicly comment on a severe setback suffered by his forces this month in eastern Ukraine.