At UN, emotional appeals for world leaders to protect Afghan girls' education

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday opened the Alliance for Afghan Women’s Economic Resilience, a partnership between the State Department and Boston University aimed at advancing Afghan women's entrepreneurship and educational opportunities and expanding workplace opportunities, both in Afghanistan and elsewhere.

"Women, no matter where they live, should have equal rights in every facet of their lives," Blinken said.

"This should be, in the year 2022, self-evident to everyone on this planet. But of course, it’s not, and we have to fight for it. We have to struggle for it every single day," Blinken added.

Rina Amiri, US Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls and Human Rights, said the initiative would face a lot of challenges. Instability, a lack of security and financial chaos will weigh on any attempts to support women's re-entry into Afghan society.

"What we want to show is that there's resilience," she said.

Fereshteh Forough, CEO of Code to Inspire, the first coding school for women and girls in Afghanistan, said at the alliance's event that she had to close her school and move to online learning after the Taliban took over.

She broke down in tears as she said that 80% of the students were back to school remotely, and that as of Monday, the school was able to get a permit from the Taliban to reopen conditionally.

"We were able to get 300 girls to get an entrance exam and come to our graphic design school. It’s just unbelievable how difficult it's been this year," she said, in tears.

"The text messages I received from the girls, it was heartbreaking."