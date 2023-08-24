    বাংলা

    Russia's Putin sends condolences over crash, says Prigozhin was 'talented businessman'

    He says it is necessary to await the outcome of the official investigation into the crash, in which all 10 people on board were killed

    Reuters
    Published : 24 August 2023, 04:25 PM
    Updated : 24 August 2023, 04:25 PM

    Russian President Vladimir Putin praised mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin as a talented businessman on Thursday and said he wished to express sincere condolences to the families of those who died in a plane crash a day earlier.

    Putin added in televised comments that it was necessary to await the outcome of the official investigation into the crash, in which all 10 people on board were killed, saying the examination would take some time.

