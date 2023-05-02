US believes Russians in Ukraine have suffered 100,000 casualties in 5 months       

The White House on Monday estimated that Russia's military has suffered 100,000 casualties in the last five months in fighting against Ukraine in the Bakhmut region.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the figure, based on US intelligence estimates, included more than 20,000 dead, half of them from the Wagner mercenary group, which includes convicts released from prison to join the fighting.

"Russia's attempt at an offensive in the Donbas largely through Bakhmut has failed," Kirby said. "Russia has been unable to seize any real strategic and significant territory."