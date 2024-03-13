One killed, several injured at restaurant explosion in China's Hebei province

One person was killed and 22 injured when an explosion destroyed a restaurant in Hebei province in China, badly damaging cars and leaving debris scattered on surrounding streets, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

The blast occurred about 8 am (0000 GMT) on Wednesday in Sanhe, a county about 80 km (50 miles) from the capital, Beijing, state broadcaster CCTV News reported.

The injured were sent to a hospital, according to CCTV. The explosion occurred at a fried chicken restaurant in Yanjiao, Sanhe, and is suspected to have been caused by a gas leak, it reported.