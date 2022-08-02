Russia says Pelosi's visit to Taiwan a 'provocation', backs Beijing

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday that Russia views US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan as a "provocation" aimed at pressuring Beijing.

In a press briefing, Zakharova said that Russia supporters Beijing's One China principle, and opposes Taiwanese independence "in any form".

Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned US President Joe Biden against playing with fire over Taiwan in a call last week but three sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Pelosi was still set to visit the island.