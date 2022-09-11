    বাংলা

    Powerful quake hits Papua New Guinea, at least 4 dead

    The earthquake of magnitude 7.6 injures others and damages property

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Sept 2022, 01:43 PM
    Updated : 11 Sept 2022, 01:43 PM

    An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck eastern Papua New Guinea on Sunday killing at least four people, injuring others and damaging property and essential infrastructure.

    The quake hit about 67 km east of Kainantu and 80 kms north-west of Lae in the eastern PNG region, at about 9:45 am local time (2345 GMT Saturday), but was felt some 500 km (310 miles) away in the capital of Port Moresby.

    The full extent of damage was not immediately clear as the location of the earthquake was remote. Earthquakes are common in PNG, which sits on the Pacific Ocean’s "Ring of Fire", a hotspot for seismic activity due to friction between tectonic plates.

    While the government gave no death toll, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Asia and the Pacific said that at least 4 deaths and four injuries had been reported.

    One person died in a landslide in Rai Coast, Madang, with three others buried in Wau, Morobe, the OCHA's PNG disaster management team said in a report posted on Twitter.

    The regional power grid, internet cables, and the regional highway were damaged, but the airport is operational, it said. Some of the injured were airlifted for immediate treatment.

    Papua New Guinea residents shared images and videos on social media of cracked roads, damaged buildings and cars, and items falling off supermarket shelves.

    The UN report said people had been injured by falling structures or debris, and there was damage to some health centres, homes, rural roads and highways.

    Power infrastructure was damaged in affected areas, causing an outage across the Eastern Highlands.

    State-backed communications provider PNG DataCo also reported impact to its undersea cable network, resulting in widespread disruptions.

    The US tsunami warning system issued an alert after the quake but later said the danger had passed. There was no immediate threat to Australia, its Bureau of Meteorology said.

    In 2018, a magnitude 7.5 quake rocked PNG's remote mountainous highlands, killing more than 100 people and damaging thousands of homes.

    RELATED STORIES
    Canada's real problem is not job losses, it's the rush to retire
    Canada’s real problem: the rush to retire
    During the pandemic, retirements fell as many Canadians decided to stay in their jobs longer
    Highland neighbours of Queen Elizabeth weep as they bid farewell
    Highland neighbours of Queen Elizabeth weep as they bid farewell
    Elizabeth died on Thursday at Balmoral, where she enjoyed spending summer holidays, at the age of 96
    Mixed feelings among some in Africa for Queen Elizabeth
    Mixed feelings in Africa for Queen Elizabeth
    Some had fond memories of Britain's longest serving monarch while others have retained anger at British colonial times
    Europeans doubt Iran's intentions in nuclear talks sparking Tehran's ire
    Europeans doubt Iran's intentions in nuke talks
    France, Britain and Germany said they had ‘serious doubts’ about Iran's intentions to revive a nuclear deal

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher