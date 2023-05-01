    বাংলা

    Saudi-Iran rapprochement visible in Sudan evacuation effort

    The Saudi navy carried the 65 Iranian citizens from Port Sudan to Jeddah and they will fly onwards to Tehran

    Reuters
    Published : 1 May 2023, 02:23 PM
    Updated : 1 May 2023, 02:23 PM

    The growing rapprochement between Riyadh and Tehran after years of mistrust was visible on Monday as Saudi Arabia helped evacuate Iranian citizens fleeing the war in Sudan.

    The Saudi navy carried the 65 Iranian citizens from Port Sudan to Jeddah and they will fly onwards to Tehran.

    Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani called the transfer "a positive event" that had taken place thanks to Saudi-Iranian cooperation.

    Ahmed al-Dabais, a senior Saudi military officer handling the operation, told Iranian evacuees that the two countries were good friends and brothers and they should regard the kingdom as their own country, in a video carried by local television.

    Saudi Arabia, across the Red Sea from Sudan, has been a major hub for the evacuation effort as countries have worked to pull thousands of foreign citizens out of the conflict that suddenly erupted on April 15.

    Revolutionary Shia Muslim Iran and conservative, Sunni Saudi Arabia had feuded for years, backing opposing sides in wars and political struggles across the Middle East in a tussle for influence that fed conflicts and inflamed sectarian hatred.

    Saudi Arabia cut off diplomatic relations in 2016 after Iranian protesters stormed the kingdom's Tehran embassy following Riyadh's execution of a Shi'ite Muslim cleric.

    However, the two major oil producers agreed to end their rift and reopen diplomatic missions in a deal brokered in March by China.

    RELATED STORIES
    European, Asian and African nationals prepare to board a ship to Saudi Arabia, at Port Sudan, Sudan April 28, 2023.
    Sudan sides trade blame for ceasefire violations
    Sudan's rival military forces accused each other of fresh violations of a ceasefire on Sunday as their deadly conflict rumbled on for a third week
    A newspaper with a cover picture of the flag of Iran and Saudi Arabia, is seen in Tehran, Iran March 11, 2023.
    Saudi-Iranian ties: A history of ups and downs
    After years of hostility that fuelled conflicts across the Middle East, Tehran and Riyadh agreed to end their diplomatic rift and re-open embassies
    The Iranian flag is seen flying over a street in Tehran, Iran, Feb 3, 2023.
    Iran appoints first UAE ambassador since 2016
    Iran's newly appointed ambassador Reza Amerihad served as the director general of the Iranian expatriates office in the foreign ministry
    European, Asian and African nationals prepare to board a ship to Saudi Arabia, at Port Sudan, Sudan April 28, 2023.
    Khartoum fighting rages, but envoy sees sides open to talks
    Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded since Apr 15 when a long-simmering power struggle between the army and the paramilitary RSF erupted into conflict

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury