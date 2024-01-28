UN urges reversal of funding pause for Palestinian agency, vows accountability with staffers

LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE

Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry said he was "surprised" by the move to pause UNRWA funding and said it would lead to more suffering for Palestinians.

"Is this action linked to the policy of collective punishment used against civilians in Gaza? These are questions we can continue to ask," he told a press conference.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also urged countries that had paused funding to reconsider their move.

UNRWA's role has long been criticised by Israel which alleges it has supported Hamas for years - an allegation the agency denies.

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Saturday called for agency to be replaced and urged more countries to cut funding. Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq declined to respond directly to Katz's remarks but said UNRWA overall had a strong record.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas accused Israel of leading an oppressive campaign against the agency. "The campaign aims to liquidate the issue of Palestinian refugees...," he said in a statement.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said the Israeli accusations against UNRWA were a challenge to the International Court of Justice's decision on Friday that ordered Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.

Israel has not yet publicly given details of UNRWA staff members' alleged involvement in the attack on Israel. Guterres said 12 staff members had been implicated and that nine had been terminated, one was dead and the identities of the other two were being clarified.

There was no immediate sign of countries' heeding the UN call to reinstate aid. However, Norway and Ireland said they would continue funding the agency.

Israel has been strongly critical of the United Nations and in particular Guterres since early in the war.

Israel's then foreign minister Eli Cohen said on Nov 14 that Guterres was not fit to head the organisation, saying he had not done enough to condemn Hamas and was too close to Iran.

UNRWA was set up to help refugees of the 1948 war at Israel's founding and provides education, health and aid services to Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.

Even before the conflict, UNRWA was struggling to secure funding and warned that it was on the verge of collapse. Many of its 13,000 staff members are refugees themselves and at least 150 have been killed since the Israel-Hamas conflict began.