    বাংলা

    North Korea warns US against intercepting its test missiles

    US and South Korean warplanes practised quickly taking off in a drill designed in response to North Korean threats to destroy airfields

    Reuters
    Published : 7 March 2023, 12:55 PM
    Updated : 7 March 2023, 12:55 PM

    North Korea said any move to shoot down one of its test missiles would be considered a declaration of war and blamed a joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea for growing tensions, state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

    Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, warned in a statement that Pyongyang would see it as a "declaration of war" if the US took military action against the North's strategic weapon tests.

    She also hinted that the North could fire more missiles into the Pacific Ocean. The United States and its allies have never shot down North Korean ballistic missiles, which are banned by the United Nations Security Council, but the question drew new scrutiny since the North suggested it will fire more missiles over Japan.

    "The Pacific Ocean does not belong to the dominium of the US or Japan," Kim said.

    Analysts have said that if North Korea follows through on its threat to turn the Pacific Ocean into a "firing range", it would allow the isolated and nuclear-armed state to make technical advances in addition to signalling its military resolve.

    In a separate statement, the chief of the Foreign News Section at North Korea's Foreign Ministry accused the US of "aggravating" the situation by conducting a joint air drill with a B-52 bomber on Monday and planning US-South Korea field exercises.

    In response, South Korea's Unification Ministry, which handles relations with the North, said Pyongyang's "reckless nuclear and missile development" is to blame for the deteriorating situation.

    The United states deployed the B-52 bomber for a joint drill with South Korean fighter jets, in what South Korea's defence ministry said was a show of force against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

    The two countries will conduct more than 10 days of large-scale military exercises known as the "Freedom Shield" drills starting next week.

    On Tuesday, US and South Korean warplanes practised quickly taking off in a drill designed in response to North Korean threats to destroy airfields, Yonhap news agency reported.

    North Korea's army said its enemy launched 30 rounds of artillery near the border on Tuesday and it demanded an immediate halt to what it called "provocative actions".

    South Korea denied doing so and said the claim was groundless.

    Around 28,500 US troops are stationed in South Korea as a legacy of the 1950-1953 Korean War, which ended in an armistice, rather than a peace treaty, leaving the countries technically at war.

    RELATED STORIES
    A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.
    Pandemic fund vastly oversubscribed, more money needed: World Bank
    The World Bank's pandemic fund, set up to help prevent a COVID-19 rerun, raised around $1.6 billion in total so far, much less than the $10 billion annual funding gap
    The crude oil tanker RN Polaris and a bulk carrier sail in Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia, Dec 4, 2022.
    Russian crude oil heads to UAE as sanctions divert flows
    It is not known exactly when the UAE began importing Russian crude, but tanker tracking data indicates volumes have risen in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine
    Taiwan's Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng attends a parliament meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Mar 7, 2023.
    Taiwan warns of China's 'repeated provocations'
    China's foreign minister says Taiwan is the ‘first red line’ that must not be crossed in Sino-US relations
    People take part in a demonstration ahead of the International Women's Day, in Istanbul, Turkey, Mar 5, 2023.
    International Women’s Day: date, history and this year’s theme
    The UN's theme this year is 'DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality'

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher