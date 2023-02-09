Earthquake in Syria offers leverage to isolated Assad

The US State Department has shot down the suggestion that the earthquake could be an opportunity for Washington to reach out to Damascus, saying it will still provide aid to Syrians in government-held areas via NGOs on the ground not the government.

"It would be quite ironic, if not even counterproductive, for us to reach out to a government that has brutalised its people over the course of a dozen years now – gassing them, slaughtering them, being responsible for much of the suffering that they have endured," US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told a briefing this week.

Still, the leaders of some US-aligned Arab states have been in touch with Assad since the disaster, including Jordan's king and the presidents of the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Jordan and the UAE, which once backed Syria's opposition but have normalised ties with Assad in recent years, have sent aid to Damascus, Syrian state media has reported.

Government-held areas have been hit hard by the earthquake. The overall death toll reported so far from Syria - around 2,500 - is equally split between government- and rebel-held areas.

Key ally Russia has provided support, sending rescue teams and deploying forces already in Syria to join relief work.

Russia, locked in a conflict in Ukraine and under US sanctions, was fast to help Syria. Moscow regards its alliance with Damascus as a bargaining chip with the West.

WRANGLE OVER RESOURCES

Moscow has long argued that delivering aid to northwest Syria from Turkey violates Syrian sovereignty. Extending the mandate for that aid operation has prompted diplomatic wrangling between Russia and Western powers at the Security Council.

Syrians in the enclave worry Damascus would choke off aid if the Turkish route was shut and the government controlled flows.

Aid agencies, meanwhile, have been exploring ways to keep help flowing to the area, including via government-held areas.

"The UN and partners will continue to seek ways to expand points of access and ensure that help reaches the most vulnerable," El-Mostafa Benlamlih, the top UN humanitarian official for Syria, said. "Ensuring that aid reaches those who need it most will require political will from all actors."

Syria's UN Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh asked U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for help in a meeting on Monday. But he said aid flows must be coordinated with the government and delivered through Syria not across the Turkish border.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said this week the government was ready "to allow aid to enter all regions as long as it does not reach the armed terrorist groups", referring to rebels.