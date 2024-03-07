    বাংলা

    Netanyahu says Israel will push on with Gaza offensive, including in Rafah

    The Israeli prime minister is pushing on with his offensive despite mounting international pressure against it

    Reuters
    Published : 7 March 2024, 03:48 PM
    Updated : 7 March 2024, 03:48 PM

    Israel will push on with its offensive against Hamas, including into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, despite growing international pressure to stop, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.

    Netanyahu has vowed to destroy Hamas after its fighters attacked southern Israel on Oct 7, killing 1,200 people and abducting 253, according to Israeli tallies. More than 30,000 people have been killed in Gaza during Israel's subsequent offensive, Palestinian health authorities estimate, prompting worldwide criticism and condemnation.

    "There is international pressure and it's growing, but particularly when the international pressure rises, we must close ranks, we need to stand together against the attempts to stop the war," he said.

    About 1.5 million people are estimated to be crammed into Rafah, on the southernmost fringe of the enclave close to the border with Egypt, most of them having fled their homes further north to escape Israel's military onslaught.

    Addressing a graduation ceremony at a training school for Israeli army officers, Netanyahu also said Israel must push back against a "calculated attempt" to blame it for Hamas' crimes.

    He added that Israel would operate throughout Gaza, "including Rafah, the last Hamas stronghold".

    "Whoever tells us not to act in Rafah is telling us to lose the war and that will not happen," Netanyahu said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Mourners react as the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes lie at Abu Yousef Al-Najjar hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 18, 2024. REUTERS
    Israel's 6-week drive to hit Hamas in Rafah and scale back war
    Israel expects to continue full-scale military operations in Gaza for another six to eight weeks
    A man does a haircut on a child, as displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes take shelter in a tent camp, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 14, 2024.
    Israel vows action against Hamas amid global calls for restraint
    The Israeli military says it wants to flush out Islamist militants from hideouts in Rafah and free hostages being held there
    A person holds a placard against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government during a protest, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 10, 2024. REUTERS
    Enough Israeli hostages alive to warrant war: Netanyahu
    Health authorities in Gaza estimate about 28,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in the region since the conflict began in October
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne take seats as they meet in Jerusalem on February 5, 2024.
    Netanyahu rejects ceasefire proposal
    Netanyahu renewed a pledge to destroy the Palestinian Islamist movement, saying there was no alternative for Israel but bringing about the collapse of Hamas

    Opinion

    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman
    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality