Turkey quake rescue teams comb through wreckage of Iskenderun hospital

Rescue teams on Monday were searching through the wreckage of the state hospital in Iskenderun, Turkey, that was partly flattened by a huge earthquake that has already claimed almost 3,000 lives.

As darkness fell, a wounded person was pulled out of the rubble and taken away on a stretcher. The rescuers climbed up the enormous pile of debris that was once the part of the Iskenderun Hospital that provided intensive care. They were hopeful of finding more survivors, despite the rain and cold. Generators provided the power for lights.

Relatives gathered, searching for news of their loved ones.

"We have a patient who was taken into surgery but we don't know what happened," said Tulin, a woman in her 30s, standing outside the hospital, wiping away tears and praying. "God help us. We already lost three relatives today, including my aunt. My uncle is in there... God forbid we lose him too."