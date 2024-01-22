    বাংলা

    Netanyahu to Gaza hostage kin: Hamas has not made a solid deal offer

    The Netanyahu government argues that an Israeli offensive is necessary to pressure the Palestinian captors into releasing hostages on acceptable terms

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Jan 2024, 01:38 PM
    Updated : 22 Jan 2024, 01:38 PM

    Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back on Monday after speculation that a new release of Gaza hostages was in the works, saying Israel was taking an unspecified initiative in the absence of an offer by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. 

    "There is no real proposal by Hamas. It's not true," a statement from Netanyahu's office quoted him as telling representatives of hostage families after some relatives stormed a committee session in parliament, demanding a release deal. 

    "I am saying this as clearly as I can because there are so many incorrect statements which are certainly agonising for you," Netanyahu added. "Conversely, there is an initiative on our part, on which I shall not elaborate." 

    The Netanyahu government argues that an Israeli offensive, launched in retaliation for the cross-border Hamas killing and kidnapping spree of Oct 7, is necessary to pressure the Palestinian captors into releasing hostages on acceptable terms. 

    But many of the relatives worry the hostages may be killed. 

    RELATED STORIES
    A person takes a picture of a banner, during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 20, 2024.
    Protesters call for change to Netanyahu government
    With the devastating war in Gaza in its fourth month and opinion polls showing lagging support for Netanyahu, calls for leadership changes are growing stronger
    Israel PM Netanyahu spurns US push for Palestinian state
    Netanyahu spurns US push for Palestinian state
    Netanyahu pledged to continue the offensive in Gaza "until complete victory"
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes the weekly cabinet meeting at the Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 7, 2024.
    Israel has destroyed two thirds of Hamas regiments: Netanyahu
    Victory will take many more months but Israel is determined to achieve it, Netanyahu says
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting at the Kirya military base, which houses the Israeli Ministry of Defence, in Tel Aviv, Israel, December 24, 2023.
    Netanyahu denies reports of US influence over Israel
    The Wall Street Journal reported that Netanyahu was persuaded by US President Joe Biden not to attack the militant Hezbollah group in Lebanon

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024